Dichter appointed Deputy Defense Minister

Former Shin Bet chief to serve as deputy to Netanyahu. "I thank the Prime Minister for his trust".

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Wednesday decided to appoint MK Avi Dichter as Deputy Defense Minister, in the place of former MK Rabbi Eli Ben Dahan.

Dichter served as chairman of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee until the current Knesset was sworn in, and previously served as head of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet).

Responding to the appointment, MK Dichter said, "I thank Prime Minister Netanyahu for his trust. This is a challenging security period for the State of Israel and I am delighted to have the opportunity to add another brick to Israel's security wall, led by Prime Minister and Defense Minister Netanyahu."