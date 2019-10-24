Gantz to meet Odeh and Tibi

Blue and White chairman to meet heads of Arab parties, but sources close to him stress these are not coalition negotiations.

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz on Wednesday evening concluded his round of talks with party leaders when he called Joint List chairman Ayman Odeh.

Odeh congratulated Gantz on receiving the mandate to form the government from President Reuven Rivlin and the two agreed to meet soon.

Gantz then spoke with MK Ahmed Tibi, the chairman of the Ta’al party which is one of the four parties that make up the Joint List. They both agreed to hold a meeting in the coming days.

Sources close to Gantz stressed that the meetings that are not part of coalition negotiations but are rather meant for Gantz to hear about the problems of the Arab public in Israel.

Earlier on Wednesday evening, Gantz called the leaders of the right-wing parties and invited them to meet with him. However, all of them replied that contact with them should be held through the right-wing bloc’s negotiating team, headed by Likud ministers Yariv Levin and Ze’ev Elkin.

Meanwhile, the Blue and White negotiating team has decided to meet with the Likud negotiating team on Sunday afternoon. That day, a meeting will also be held with the Yisrael Beytenu team.

On Tuesday, the Blue and White team will meet with representatives of the Labor and Democratic Union parties.