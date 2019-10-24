Investor's book links innovation with Torah

Investor Michael Eisenberg discusses his new book which explores how we can learn economic lessons through the verses in the Torah.

Michael Eisenberg, an investor in Israeli innovation and start-ups, has published a new book entitled “The Tree of Life and Prosperity”.

The book was published in Hebrew and will be also published in English within the next two months.

Speaking to Arutz Sheva, Eisenberg explained that his books “take topics that are very relevant to today and see them in the peshat – the basic reading of the verses of the Torah, of the Tanakh.”

His new book explores how we can learn economic lessons through the verses in the Torah.

“The fathers of our nation – Avraham, Yitzhak and Ya’akov – they were blessed people, wealthy people, but people who had a message on what they were supposed to do with their wealth and how they apply their wealth to building a just society,” said Eisenberg.

“Adam also had his challenges with economics. He was given universal basic income, something [Facebook CEO] Mark Zuckerberg has been talking about, Elon Musk of Tesla has been talking about. But these problems are as old as the Bible itself. In today’s society we see a lot of relativist, morality and ethics. But what we look for in raging seas, in turbulent times, and at times when people are yelling at each other is timeless values.”

“Those timeless values are found in the Bible, they’re found in the Torah, they’re found in the book of Genesis (Beresheet). We can learn them from what the Torah teaches us about Adam, about Avraham, Yitzhak and Ya’akov, and even from Joseph, who was the first secretary of treasury in Egypt, and who dealt with an economic crisis through which he led the first grand power of that era out of that crisis, but ultimately, through the crisis, led to the first anti-Semitic wave when the Egyptians came out and enslaved the Jewish people.”

“It is imperative on us, as in every generation, to transmit these timeless values of the Bible and implement them in our daily lives,” he concluded.