Are interfaith interactions healthy for the fabric of Judaism?

There seems to be a growing movement of Jewish leaders who find it acceptable not only to interact with, but also participate in Christian events. Are these interactions healthy for Judaism, and what if anything is the answer?

Ira Michaelson and Rod Bryant are joined by Ruth Guggenheim, Executive Director of the East Coast Office of Jews for Judaism.

They discuss the love affair between certain Jewish leaders and the Christian community, and what our reaction and possible answer should be.

In addition, they speak about various groups working in Israel, as well as a new project working to answer the growing missionary threat in Israel.