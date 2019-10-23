Rapper Snoop Dogg to promote an Israeli cannabis tech startup

The American rapper, an outspoken advocate of marijuana use, is the new brand representative for Israeli cannabis tech startup Seedo.

Seedo, based in Yokneam in northern Israel, sells an automatic hydroponic growing machine for herbs and vegetables that is used for growing cannabis.

Snoop Dogg has joined Seedo “to educate consumers on the environmental benefits and social opportunity of Seedo’s home and commercial grow technology,” the company said in a statement.

The American rapper will contribute to a social responsibility program that will share Seedo’s growing practices and provide donated Seedo products for local communities, neighborhood organizations and influencers. The initiative will start in his hometown of Long Beach, California, according to the company.

“Promoting a healthier lifestyle by providing my friends and communities with products that allow for growth in unused urban spaces is something I’m all the way down with” Snoop Dogg said. “Seedo creates cost savings and the opportunity for all people to benefit from agricultural technologies.”