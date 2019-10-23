Tags:GOP
GOP lawmakers try to barge into impeachment interview
Three dozen Republican lawmakers not on the House Intelligence Committee are demanding transparency from Democrats.
U.S. House Republicans speak to reporters
Credit: REUTERS
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaGOP lawmakers try to barge into impeachment interview
GOP lawmakers try to barge into impeachment interview
Three dozen Republican lawmakers not on the House Intelligence Committee are demanding transparency from Democrats.
U.S. House Republicans speak to reporters
Credit: REUTERS
Tags:GOP
top