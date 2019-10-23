Blue and White invites Likud to negotiation meeting

Netanyahu agrees to meeting tomorrow. Heads of right-wing bloc decide not to hold separate negotiations with Gantz.

The Blue and White party said it has invited the Likud party to resume coalition negotiations tomorrow, Thursday, after President Reuven Rivlin hands the mandate to form the next government to MK Benny Gantz later tonight.

The Likud later released a statement saying that Prime Minister Netanyahu had agreed to the meeting tomorrow.

On Wednesday afternoon, the prime minister met with the leaders of the right-wing bloc.

Netanyahu discussed the strategy of the right-wing bloc with the party leaders. It was agreed that Ministers Elkin and Levin would continue to represent the entire right-wing bloc in all future negotiations with Blue and White, and that there wouldn't be separate meetings of the respective parties with Blue and White.

New Right Chairperson MK Ayelet Shaked said before the meeting, "The right-wing bloc is strong and stable. The sooner they understand it in Blue and White, the sooner we will save precious time."

MK Naftali Bennett added, "Israeli citizens have finished the holiday break and returned to work, but it seems that only politicians are still on vacation. We will do everything possible to form a broad government and prevent elections."