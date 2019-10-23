Right-wing bloc meets with Netanyahu

PM summons leaders of partner parties on the right for meeting after president announces he will give mandate to Benny Gantz.

The leaders of the right-wing-haredi bloc met Wednesday with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, hours before President Reuven Rivlin is expected to hand the mandate to form the governing coalition to Blue and White leader MK Benny Gantz.

Unusually, Shas leader Aryeh Deri also attended the meeting. In the past Deri has sent former Minister Ariel Atias in his place to similar meetings.

Netanyahu discussed the strategy of the right-wing bloc with the party leaders.

New Right Chairperson MK Ayelet Shaked said before the meeting, "The right-wing bloc is strong and stable. The sooner they understand it in Blue and White, the sooner we will save precious time."

MK Naftali Bennett added, "Israeli citizens have finished the holiday break and returned to work, but it seems that only politicians are still on vacation. We will do everything possible to form a broad government and prevent elections."