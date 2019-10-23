Haredi MK: 'Lapid's goal is to hurt our children'

MK Asher says his party has no arguments with the Arabs, does not rule out working with anyone.

MK Yakov Asher (UTJ) on Wednesday morning discussed the option of joining a minority government supported by the Joint Arab List.

"We're not boycotting the Arab public, we have no arguments with them," Asher told the Knesset channel.

Emphasizing the difference between boycotting a sector of the public and specific politicians, he added: "We're not ruling out any party or any sector when it comes to a unity [government]."

"[Blue and White leader MK] Yair Lapid is not a sector of the public. He's a person who has made it a goal to harm us and our children. Apparently, he inherited his father's hatred of us. We have no connection with him."

Regarding Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman's comments regarding the possibility of not joining a unity government with the haredi parties, Asher said: "Matchmaker Liberman is talking about a unity government without haredim and settlers."

"We're in favor of a broad government in which as many parties as possible are represented, with clear principles which take into account the enormous number of Israelis who believe, who are traditional and religious, who want to keep the status quo with regards to religion and state."