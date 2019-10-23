Rain and flooding expected over weekend

Rain and thunderstorms expected throughout Israel, decreasing gradually on Saturday.

Israelis can expect a weekend of rainy, thunderstorms, and flooding.

Temperatures will drop Wednesday, and rain will fall in most areas of Israel, and there will be thunderstorms. There is a chance of flooding in the southern and eastern streams, as well as along the coast.

Local rains and and thunderstorms are expected to continue into Wednesday night, especially in northern Israel and along the coastline.

On Thursday, local rains may fall in the north and in the coastal plains.

Friday afternoon will bring rain to Israel's north and mountainous regions.

Saturday will see intermittent rainfall from northern Israel to the northern Negev. In the Jordan Valley, Judean Desert, and Dead Sea area there is a chance of flooding. During the afternoon hours, the rains will gradually decrease.