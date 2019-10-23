Free Kvittel for Ribnitzer Rebbe's Yahrtzeit through Yad L'Achim

Yad L'Achim has arranged to be able to submit names for tefillah to be delivered to the rebbe's kever today, his Yahrtzeit.



To our dear friends,

We hope you had a wonderful Yom Tov and wish you success in the upcoming year. Today is a special day as it is the Yahrtzeit of the holy Ribnitzer Rebbe zt"l. His kever has become one of the most visited holy sites in the world with thousands davening at his kever today.

To read an incredible story about the Ribnitzer Rebbe, Rav Shach and children rescued from an Arab village CLICK HERE.

After numerous requests, Yad L'Achim has arranged for you to be able to submit your names for tefillah (no minimum donation required) to be delivered to his kever today on the Yahrtzeit.

The Rebbe zt"l, was very close to Yad L'Achim. He personally supported Yad L'Achim and gave his bracha for all who donate to help Yad L'Achim in their work of Pidyon Shvuyim.

Tefillos Can Be for SHIDDUCHIM - CHILDREN - HEALTH - PARNASSAH & ALL PERSONAL REQUESTS

