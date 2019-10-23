Poll: Number of independents backing Trump impeachment surges

New poll shows support for impeachment of Trump continuing to rise, fueled by dramatic rise in number of independents backing impeachment.

The number of Americans who favor impeaching President Donald Trump rose over this past week, a new poll found, fueled primarily by a dramatic rise in the number of independents who now say they back impeachment.

According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released Wednesday morning, 46% of Americans believe President Trump should be impeached, compared to 40% who say he should not be impeached.

That marks a three-point increase in support for impeachment over the past week, according to the Reuters/Ipsos poll.

The rise over the past week in support for impeachment came primarily from independents, while support for impeachment among Republicans and Democrats remained fairly stable.

While just over a third of independents supported impeachment in last week’s Reuters/Ipsos poll, in Wednesday’s poll 45% say they favor impeachment, compared to just 32% who oppose it. That’s the highest level of support for impeachment recorded among independents since the poll began tracking it in June of 2018.

The poll was conducted online between October 18th and the 22nd, and included 4,083 respondents, including 1,773 Democrats, 1,542 Republicans, and 447 independents. The poll did not screen for either registered voters or likely voters.