Liberman: Netanyahu is leading us to new elections

As Israel waits for MK Gantz to try to form a government, MK Liberman claims PM Netanyahu is leading country to new elections.

MK Avigdor Liberman, who chairs the Yisrael Beytenu party, called on the larger parties to form a government at any cost and avoid new elections.

"We want to be part of the next government, but it's much more important to form a government, even if the price is that we won't be part of it," Liberman told Kan Bet.

Slamming Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Liberman added: "Netanyahu talks about a unity government, but leads us to repeat elections."

Regarding the Likud party's internal politics, he said: "We see that all the senior Likud members are about to jump into primaries. Some of them are paying lip service and saying 'after the Netanyahu era,' but in reality they're already acting, and they've eulogized and buried him. Even [former Jerusalem Mayor] Nir Barkat, even [Foreign Minister] Yisrael Katz, even Gideon Sa'ar."

On Sunday, Netanyahu admitted defeat and returned the mandate to form a government to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin.

Rivlin is expected to officially tap Blue and White's MK Benny Gantz to form the next government. Also on Wednesday, the leaders of the 55-member right-religious bloc will hold a meeting with PM Netanyahu.