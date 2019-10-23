Poll: Half of Yisrael Beytenu voters won't vote for party again

Most Likud, Blue and White, and Labor-Gesher voters support government with two largest parties, survey shows.

Half of Yisrael Beytenu's voters would not vote for him again, a survey from PanelsLTD shows.

The survey was conducted by the Menachem Lazar of the Israel Democracy Center's Guttman Center shows.

The survey asked participants: "If elections were held today, would you vote for the same party you voted for in September's elections?"

Kikar Hashabbat reported that 100% of the Ashkenazic-haredi UTJ voters answered in the affirmative, as did 90% of the Joint Arab List's voters, 88.5% of Likud's voters, 85% of the Democratic Camp's voters, and 84% of Blue and White's voters.

A full 76% of Yamina's voters would vote for the party again, compared to 71% of Otzma Yehudit's voters, 70% of Shas voters, 64% of Labor-Gesher voters, and 51.5% of Yisrael Beytenu's voters.

The survey also showed that 56% of the Israeli public supports one of the two larger parties, while 33% of the public opposes them. A majority (72%) of Likud voters and Blue and White voters (78%), as well as 72% of Labor-Gesher voters, support a government consisting of the two largest parties. Those opposing such a government include 69.5% of Shas voters, 68% of UTJ voters, and 42% of Democratic Camp and Joint Arab List voters.

On Tuesday, a Channel 13 survey predicted that if elections were held today, Yisrael Beytenu would receive the same number of seats it currently holds.