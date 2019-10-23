Chief rabbi of largest Jewish town in Judea & Samaria dead at 72

Rabbi Shlomo Zalman Ulman, the chief of the rabbinic court in the Kiryat Sefer neighborhood of Modiin Illit and the chief rabbi of Modiin Illit, passed away early Wednesday morning at the Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center in Bnei Brak. He was 72.

Rabbi Ulman, not to be confused with the Romanian-born rabbi of the same name who served as the rabbi of Bnei Brak’s Mishkenot Yaakov neighborhood until his passing in 2018, headed Modiin Illit’s rabbinic court system since the town’s establishment in the early 1990s, and was the dean of the Satmar movement’s Etzei Haim – Maharit Yeshiva in Bnei Brak.

Over the past few months, Rabbi Ulman was hospitalized at Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center in Bnei Brak following a decline in his health, beginning with an incident this summer in which he collapsed.

The funeral procession is slated to begin at 1:00 p.m., departing from 27 HaAdmor Mi’Gur Street in Bnei Brak. Rabbi Ulman will be laid to rest at the Zichron Haim cemetery.