Simchat Torah news wrap-up

As Jews around the world complete the festival of Simchat Torah, Arutz Sheva presents a recap of the topics and stories making headlines

2nd Day Hakafot

As the festival of Simchat Torah ended in Israel, the "Second Day Hakafot" celebrations began. Arutz Sheva attended numerous events and offered a glimpse into the festivities.

Rabbi Nissim Karlitz Of Blessed Memory

Rabbi Shmaryahu Yosef Nissim Karlitz, a senior rabbi and major halakhic posek of the Litvish community in Israel, passed away Monday evening. He was 93.

Former chief justice Shamgar laid to rest

Former chief justice of the Israeli Supreme Court Meir Shamgar passed away Friday at the age of 94.

Shamgar was laid to rest Tuesday.

Politics

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu returned the mandate to form the government to President Reuven Rivlin Monday night after failing to form a coalition of 61 MKs.

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz told reporters Tuesday morning that he is optimistic about his chances of being able to form a new government, despite the ongoing deadlock in the newly-elected 22nd Knesset.

On Tuesday it was reported that 'Blue and White' intends to invite representatives of the Joint Arab List to the coalition negotiations as well.

The President's office announced Tuesday evening that Blue and White leader Benny Gantz will receive the mandate to form a government from President Reuven Rivlin Wed. night.

Middle East

President Trump was asked by reporters on Monday whether he will maintain a limited number of troops in Syria. "We've been asked by Israel and Jordan to leave a small number of troops in a totally different section of Syria, near Jordan and close to Israel", the president told the reporters.

Jews throw rocks at IDF soldiers near Yitzhar

Overnight Saturday, about 30 Jewish residents violated order near the community of Yitzhar, throwing rocks at IDF soldiers and piercing the tires of their vehicle.

The head of the IDF Central Command, the commander of the Judea and Samaria Brigade and the Commander of the Samaria Regional Brigade on Sunday visited the hill where the fighters from the Golani Brigade were attacked. When the officers arrived at the entrance to Yitzhar, they were greeted by dozens of residents who expressed support for the IDF and its soldiers

On Monday the IDF announced the general closure of the hill.