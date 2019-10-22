German cult film director wants to produce movie in Israel

German director Uwe Boll steps into politics: 'Movies encourage to think, but change nothing politically,' he says.

Some consider him the worst director of all time, as an artistic heir to Ed Wood.

Others consider the filmmaker as an exceptional artist and a misunderstood genius.

But fact is, in twenty years he shot more than 32 films with stars like Ben Kingsley, Jason Statham or Christian Slater.

Uwe Boll also approached difficult topics: in the past 8 years his films are about topics such as the genocide in Darfur, the Vietnam War in "Tunnelrats", terrorism in "Rampage" and Auschwitz became intentionally content of his work. In September 2010 "Darfur" won the New York International Independent Film and Video Festival prize for the best international film.

And - Uwe Boll is a director who would like to make a movie in Israel.

For some time it was quiet around Dr. Uwe Boll (He is one of only a few directors in film history. who are in possession of a Ph.D.) Since 2016 Uwe Boll worked as a restaurateur. In Vancouver he opened a restaurant called "Bauhaus" and he received good reviews. A look at the menu shows, it is solid food, inventive, but not freaky.

“I am now 54 years old and I can no longer agree with my conscience to simply watch naggingly,” explains Uwe Boll. This year he went into politics and became spokesman for a small party called Das Haus Deutschland - DHD (The House Germany – DHD).

"The Social Democrats continue to decrease, the Christian Democrats have moved away from the political center, the Left party and the AFD are basically one-topic-parties and whether the Greens now represent the panacea – I doubt. The goal must be to enable young and old, single parents, workers 'and employees' families to live a life of dignity. Education and good medical care must be available free of charge at a high level. For us, animals have rights and therefore we will ban long animal transport, regular cage holding or the castration of pigs without anesthesia, just like glyphosate in agriculture.”

Describe a time where you had to fire someone from a film set because they weren't the correct fit. How did you manage it?

"Normally Crew people get fired by the Line Producer… sometimes without my knowledge. I fired once a guy from the crew from BLOODRAYNE. In Romania I fired somebody because he kicked a street dog. I pushed him to the ground and fired him on the spot. We also once fired a costume designer after we recognized she worked for two movies parallel."

What was the most difficult problem you had to solve?

"On set we had a few big accidents and we had to go thru production delays and insurance claims because of them. In IN THE NAME OF THE KING 2 a gas tank exploded and injured over 10 people and in BLOODRAYNE 2 a wild West Town almost completely burned down in the middle of the shoot. We had to change the script to explain in the movie why the city burned.

"Also a big problem was to get Michael Madsen thru the shoot of Romania with too much damage for the movie and the other actors. He was always drunk."

Where do you see yourself in five years?

"Hopefully still alive, healthy and happy. I hope soon I actually can make another movie after a three years break."

Your films are thrilling and make you also think about important subjects. When did you decide to become a film director and why?

"I had a mixed career with big videogame based movies who made money but destroyed my reputation as GOOD filmmaker and then after I made really important political movies, like DARFUR (about the genocide in Sudan), AUSCHWITZ (about the Holocaust) , ASSAULT ON WALLSTREET (about the bailouts), RAMPAGE (about domestic terrorism), STOIC (about the Siegburg jail torture murder) and POSTAL (about the world going into total crazy mood).

"But the reception of that movies got overshadowed by reviewers who just hated me for the video game movies and were just not accepting that I made important and GREAT movies afterwards."

Why did you stop making movies?

"In today's time you need Netflix, Amazon, or a big Network backing you and financing the show. In the old days you could produce something and then sell it. That times are over."

What is the situation in Germany after 15 years of Merkelism? Is there an improvement?

"Merkel started energized and will finish very very bad. The last few years in Germany were a standstill in everything and the only thing she stands for now is that she stands for nothing besides helping the German industry in trade deals. The people of Germany have basically no political party anymore they can vote for in the next election. Merkel has no follower, the SPD felt apart, the FDP is still just a small party for entrepreneurs, the AFD has only one political message and the Linkspartei never adjusted after the Berlin Wall came down to the facts that socialism doesn't work."

If you would make a movie again, with which Israeli actors you would like to work?

"Milli Avital is good in everything she is doing and of course Gal Gadot is now a star and has a good sense of humor.

"For a male I would pick Zachi Noy because - he is a legend."

If you would make a movie again, with which international star you would like to work?

"Diljit Dosanjh, he is a Rising star in Bollywood and I would match him with high end US actors."

Would you like to make a movie in Israel?

"I would love to make a movie in Israel. If the financing is there I would come. I know the food is very good in Israel."