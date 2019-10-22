Czech parliament condemns anti-Israel boycotts

The Czech parliament passed a resolution Tuesday condemning boycotts of Israel and all forms of anti-Semitism.

The resolution was passed following a spate of anti-Semitic incidents across Europe and a similar decision by the German parliament calling the BDS movement anti-Semitic.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz praised the move.

"I welcome the adoption of an important resolution, by the Czech Chamber of Deputies, condemning all forms of Antisemitism. I wish to thank our Czech friends for this step, which reflects the true friendship between our countries. I call on more Parliaments to follow suit," Minister Katz wrote on Twitter.