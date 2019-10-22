Tags:Jason Chaffetz
Chaffetz: Republicans are finally playing offense on impeachment
Former Utah congressman Jason Chaffetz reacts to House Republicans attempting to censure House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff.
Jason Chaffetz
Reuters
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaChaffetz: Republicans are finally playing offense on impeachment
Chaffetz: Republicans are finally playing offense on impeachment
Former Utah congressman Jason Chaffetz reacts to House Republicans attempting to censure House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff.
Jason Chaffetz
Reuters
Tags:Jason Chaffetz
top