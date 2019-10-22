Sarah Sanders talks Spicer's 'DWTS' run, Dems' impeachment push
Sarah Sanders praises her former colleague's success on 'Dancing With the Stars' and reacts to President Trump's interview with Sean Hannity
Sarah Sanders
Reuters
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaSarah Sanders talks Spicer's 'DWTS' run, Dems' impeachment push
Sarah Sanders talks Spicer's 'DWTS' run, Dems' impeachment push
Sarah Sanders praises her former colleague's success on 'Dancing With the Stars' and reacts to President Trump's interview with Sean Hannity
Sarah Sanders
Reuters
top