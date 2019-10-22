Knesset Guard to secure Gantz

Once mandate passes to Benny Gantz, security will be placed around him. Netanyahu summons representatives of Rightist bloc.

Knesset Sergeant-at-arms Yossi Griff will attach security to Blue and White Party Chairman MK Benny Gantz from the moment he receives the mandate from the State President to assemble the next government.

After receiving the mandate, the responsibility for Gantz's security will be transferred from the Israeli police to the Knesset, and he will then be guarded.

Gantz today said he was optimistic about his chances of forming a new government: "The feeling is great. We've finished the morning exercise and we're going to work today," Gantz told reporters outside his home. "Everything's fine. We're always optimistic, it's a way of life."

President Reuven Rivlin is expected to give Gantz the mandate in the coming days after Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced last night that he could not form a new government in Israel.

Meanwhile, it was announced that Prime Minister Netanyahu is expected to convene the leaders of the Rightist bloc tomorrow.

This will be Netanyahu's first meeting with the party leaders since returning the mandate to form the new government to President Rivlin Monday night.

The meeting will be held at noon in the Prime Minister's Office. Faction heads of Shas, United Torah Judaism, New Right, and Jewish Home-National Union were invited.

Earlier today, New Right CHairwoman former Justice Minister MK Ayelet Shaked emphasized this morning that her faction will remain in the Rightist bloc and will not negotiate independently with Blue and White.

“If we're invited to a meeting with Gantz, we will certainly come, but will emphasize it's a pity to waste time and it's worth starting to negotiate with the bloc’s representation,” Shaked tweeted.

“The New Right will not negotiate independently. Another election is unnecessary and harmful. Albert Einstein defined insanity as doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results.”