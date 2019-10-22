Jimmy Carter hospitalized after fall

Carter is 'in good spirits' after suffering pelvic fracture, spokeswoman says.

Former US President Jimmy Carter, 95, was admitted to a hospital after falling Monday night in his Plains, Georgia, home, CNN reported.

According to Carter Center Director of Communications Deanna Congileo, Carter was admitted to the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center for observation and treatment of a minor pelvic fracture.

She added that Carter is "in good spirits" and is "looking forward to recovering at home."

Monday's fall is Carter's second this month. Both falls occurred in his home.

In May, he fell and broke his hip as he left to go turkey hunting, ABC noted.