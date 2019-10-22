Netanyahu invites leaders of right-wing bloc to meeting

This will be Netanyahu's first meeting with the party leaders since returning the mandate to form the new government to President Rivlin.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to convene the leaders of the right-wing bloc tomorrow, Wednesday.

This will be Netanyahu's first meeting with the party leaders since returning the mandate to form the new government to President Rivlin Monday night.

The meeting will be held at noon in the Prime Minister's Office. Faction heads of Shas, United Torah Judaism, New Right, and Jewish Home-National Union were invited.

Ministers Ze'ev Elkin and Yariv Levin, heads of the Likud party's coalition negotiations team, are also expected to attend.

MK Ayelet Shaked, a leader of New Right, emphasized this morning, Tuesday, that her faction will remain in the right-wing bloc and will not negotiate independently with Blue and White.

“If we are invited to a meeting with Gantz, we will certainly come, but will emphasize that it is a pity to waste time and it is worth starting to negotiate with the bloc’s representation,” Shaked tweeted.

“The New Right will not negotiate independently. Another election is unnecessary and harmful. Albert Einstein defined insanity as doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results.”

Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz on Tuesday morning told reporters outside his home that he "felt great" and was optimistic about his chances of forming a government.

“It’s a great feeling. We finished training this morning, and today we’re ready to get out and work.”

“Everything is fine; we’re always optimistic, that’s our approach to life.”