Man calls locksmith - to aid in break-in

A resident of Ashdod was arrested during the holiday after he broke into a home in the city by calling a professional locksmith and claiming that he had "lost the keys to his house."

After it became clear that he tried to break into a home that was not his, police forces were called to the scene, and arrested the suspect.

The suspect was found to be in suspicion of equipment which is believed to be stolen. At the time of his arrest, the suspect swallowed something which was in his possession, possibly in order to hide evidence.

During his interrogation, the suspect told police that the home belonged to a friend of his, and that he had lost his set of keys to the house.

The court extended his arrest over the holiday, and later released him to house arrest.