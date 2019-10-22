Meir Shamgar's remains brought to Supreme Court

Former Supreme Court chief justice Meir Shamgar lies in state at Supreme Court. Funeral procession to begin at 1:30 p.m.

Former Supreme Court chief justice Meir Shamgar's remains were brought to the Supreme Court Tuesday morning, where he will lie in state until his funeral, Tuesday afternoon.

The late Supreme Court chief justice's remains were brought to the court Tuesday morning, with visitors allowed to pay their final respects from 10:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

The funeral is set to begin at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, and will be attended by President Reuven Rivlin, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, current Supreme Court chief justice Esther Hayut, and former chief justice Aharon Barak.

Shamgar passed away last Friday at the age of 94. He was survived by his wife, Michal (née Rubinstein) and his three children. Shamgar was preceded in death by his first wife and the mother of his children, Geulah, who passed away in 1983.