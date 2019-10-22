Number of students taking train to university jumps by 30,000

During the 2018-19 academic year, 3.42 million train rides were paid for using student fares, Israel Railways statistics show.

The number shows an increase of 30,000 train rides in comparison to the previous academic year, when students took only 3.39 million (3,389,857) train rides.

As per instructions from Israel's Transportation Ministry, Israel Railways offers students two types of tickets: a virtual "punch card" good for 12 trips, offering a 33% discount, and an expanded student pass allowing travel via both bus and train, offering a 50% discount,

Tel Aviv-University is the most popular train station for students, and 481,000 student-fare train rides either began or ended there last year, for an increase of 4,300 train rides since the previous academic year's 477,000.

Herzliya's train station, near the Interdisciplinary Center (IDC), saw 70,000 student trips, for a 4% rise from the previous academic year.

The Lev Hamifrats train station near Haifa's Technion saw 65,000 student trips, a 10% rise from the 2017-2018 academic year, when students made 59,000 trips.

Rishon Lezion's Haemek train station, which serves students studying in the College of Management Academic Studies, saw 56,000 student trips, a 6% rise from the previous year.

All four train stops in the Haemek train line, which serves students studying in the Yezreel Valley College, saw over 30,000 student trips, a 92% rise from the previous year, when there were just 16,333 trips.

In September 2018, the express train from Jerusalem to Tel Aviv began running, and students made 45,000 trips. Israel Railways expects that when additional stops are added to the train line, eliminating the need to switch trains at Ben Gurion International Airport, there will be a significant rise in the number of students - and other people - traveling the route.