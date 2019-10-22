Yisrael Beytenu not ruling out cooperation with Joint List party

MK Forer: "The question we will be asking, and will not stop asking, is what the basic principles of the government are."

MK Oded Forer of Yisrael Beytenu does not rule out his party's cooperation with the Joint Arab List in establishing the next government.

In an interview with Kalman-Lieberman on Reshet Bet, Forer said that "The question we will be asking, and will not stop asking, is what the basic principles of the government are."

Earlier, it was reported by Reshet Bet that Blue and White intends to invite representatives of the Joint Arab List to the coalition negotiations. The first representatives to be invited by Benny Gantz will be those of Likud, but afterward, representatives of all the parties, including the Joint List, will be invited.

It is estimated that Gantz will not settle for this invitation, but will try to hold a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu to examine the possibility of joining a unity government.

This will be the first time in some 20 years that members of the Joint List are invited to the coalition talks. However, MK Gantz does not explicitly guarantee that members of the Joint List will be part of a government headed by him, should one be established.

MK Omer Barlev (Labor-Gesher) said in an interview with Reshet Bet: "I think Netanyahu's bloc is just an impediment to forming a government. It depends very much on when Mandelblit announces his decision about Netanyahu's cases. This will affect the bloc and the entire political system. A minority government is far from optimal."