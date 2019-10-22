Trump: Israel and Jordan asked us to leave troops in the region

President Trump was asked by reporters on Monday whether hew will maintain a limited number of troops in Syria.

"Well, we don’t think it's going to be necessary", Trump replied, "I don’t want to leave troops there. It's very dangerous there. You know, we had 28 troops, as it turned out. People said 50; it was 28. And you had an army on both sides of those troops. Those troops would've been wiped out. I don’t think it's necessary other than that we secured the oil in a little different section, but we did secure the oil"



President Trump continued and mentioned another reason: "We've been asked by Israel and Jordan to leave a small number of troops is a totally different section of Syria, near Jordan and close to Israel. And that’s a totally different section. That’s a totally different mindset. So we have a small group there, and we've secured the oil. Other than that, there's no reason for it, in our opinion".

After relating to a few other topics, the President was asked again: "Will the troops from Syria come home, or will you send them to other military bases?"



"Well, they're going to be sent initially to different parts, get prepared, and then ultimately we're bringing them home", President Trump answered, "Yeah. We're bringing our troops back home. I got elected on bringing our soldiers back home".