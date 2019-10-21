Rabbi Nissim Karlitz passes away

Leader of Lithuanian community and Bnei Brak passes away at the age of 93.

Rabbi Shmaryahu Yosef Nissim Karlitz, a senior rabbi and major halachic posek of the Lithuanian community in Israel, passed away Monday evening. He was 93.

Rabbi Karlitz was a member of the leaders of the Degel Hatorah faction and served for many years as the rabbi of the Ramat Aharon neighborhood of Bnei Brak.

He played his central public role in establishing the Bnei Brak Beit Din and served as its head for over 50 years.

Rabbi Karlitz was hospitalized two weeks ago at the Einayim Salvation Hospital in Bnei Brak due to cardiac problems.

During Simchat Torah, there was severe deterioration in his medical condition when he underwent CPR twice after losing consciousness.

The funeral procession will probably take place tomorrow morning.