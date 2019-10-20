Lapid: Netanyahu's talk about unity is fake

Blue and White MK blasts Netanyahu over video suggesting his party will establish a government supported by the Joint List.

MK Yair Lapid (Blue and White) on Sunday joined in on the criticism of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, after the Prime Minister posted a video to social media entitled "Gantz, Lapid and Liberman's Secret Plan."

In the video, the Prime Minister warned that Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz could form a narrow left-wing government that relies on external support of the Joint List.

Lapid shared the video Netanyahu had posted on his Facebook page and added, "I am sharing Netanyahu's post here, just to make clear how false and fake all his talk about 'unity' is."

“This is what the page of a person who doesn't care about the public looks like. This is what a person who is doing everything to push for elections again looks like," added Lapid.

Gantz earlier on Sunday responded to the video as well and called on Netanyahu to immediately return the mandate for forming a government to President Reuven Rivlin.

"Netanyahu, the election campaign ended on September 17. You have failed again to establish a government. Instead of wasting time on videos, give the mandate back to the President and let us establish a liberal unity government that will take care of Israeli citizens. A government that will act wisely, in a statesmanlike manner and responsibly," said Gantz.

Similarly, Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman blasted Netanyahu over the video and wrote, “Instead of taking responsibility for your failures and for the loss of nine seats, you are launching a third election campaign. Your latest video is most indicative of the fact that you are leading to another election campaign rather than focusing on establishing a broad liberal national unity government.”

