Plane malfunction causes passengers to celebrate holiday in US

An El Al flight from New York to Israel was delayed on Sunday due to a technical glitch, forcing passengers to celebrate the holiday of Simchat Torah in the United States.

"Due to a technical malfunction in loading the trunk, it was impossible to carry out Flight 008 from New York to Israel as planned," the company said.

"All passengers are being treated by El Al representatives and transferred to hotels. The flight will take off tomorrow after the holiday. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and wish everyone a Chag Sameach, " it added.

