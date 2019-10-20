Understanding the world better: Conflict between good and evil

How can one receive the bad just like the good? Rabbi Ya'akov Nagen talks to Eve Harrow about his book trying to answer the question.

Rabbi Yakov Nagen speaks with Eve Harow about his new book and the needed balance between "doing" and "being."

His unique synthesis of wisdom from Jewish sources, Western philosophy, Eastern spirituality and even music and modern literature is meant to lead us to find greater meaning in life.

How do we connect with God in the aftermath of tragedy? How do we make sense of a world that is “the best of times and the worst of times”?

Rabbi Nagen is also a noted leader in interfaith dialogue and a beacon of hope for better societies and eventually, perhaps, a healed world.