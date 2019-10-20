'A small group of delinquent youths'

The commander of the Central Command, Maj. Gen. Nadav Padan, addressed the violence against IDF soldiers in Yizhar in Samaria.

"These are a small handful of juvenile delinquent youths who we have to act very harshly against. I condemn every event in which soldiers, commanders, and civilians attack with physical and verbal violence and force," Gen. Padan said.

"I view recent events very seriously. The IDF and the security forces under the center's command are working in full cooperation with the Samaria Regional Council to prevent such actions and to ensure security and routine among the residents of the region.

"Such events incite the IDF from engaging in its primary mission, is the protection of civilians and residents of the state, and the maintenance of public order and security."

According to an IDF statement, IDF Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Aviv Kochavi also condemned the attack on IDF soldiers last night on one of the hills near Yitzhar, during which one of the soldiers was injured.

Kochavi directed forces to locate all those involved and to comply with the law. "The chief of staff states that it is inconceivable that IDF soldiers, who spend days on defense of the settlers, will be attacked by those protected by them."

In a joint conversation between the Chief of Staff and the Shin Bet commander, Nadav Argaman, and Acting Deputy Commissioner of the Israeli Police, Motti Cohen, it was decided "to coordinate an effort to eradicate in every way this serious phenomenon."

"The IDF will work together with the Shin Bet and the police to quickly exhaust the law with violators of law and order."