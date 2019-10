Graffiti reading “Dirty Jew” spray-painted on the storefront of a Judaica store in the French city of Lyon.

The store was closed at the time of the attack, while its owners were vacationing in Israel, the Jerusalem Post reported.

Neighbors of the stores sent photos of the vandalism to the owners, who now are considering returning to France early in order to file a complaint with police, according to the newspaper.