Education Minister: 'She criticized me, but we've never met'

Min. Rafi Peretz says he's 'very disappointed' predecessor criticized him personally despite never meeting him.

Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz (United Right) on Saturday night responded to a Haaretz article by former Education Minister Yuli Tamir, in which she wrote that she "wants to die" when she sees Rabbi Peretz.

In the article, Tamir wrote: "The religionization (a perceived increase in the religiosity of a public body) drives me insane. I see the Education Minister and I want to die."

"When a former Education Minister criticizes me personally, despite the fact that we have never met, that's very disappointing and it reflects the political reality in Israel," Rabbi Peretz tweeted.

"This crosses every possible boundary.

"If anyone on the right or in Religious Zionism would make a statement like that regarding public figures on the left, the Tehranis on the left would have a cow. Have a good week and a good year, filled with unity and unconditional love."