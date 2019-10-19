Former Likud minister Haim Katz says center-left government with Arab party would lead to new elections after one month.

Senior Likud party officials estimate that there is a high chance there will be a third round of elections.

The deadline for Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to form a coalition is on Wednesday. After that, the mandate to form a government will go to the Blue and White party's MK Benny Gantz.

In a recording obtained by News 13, former Welfare Minister Haim Katz (Likud) told a political conference Thursday that another round of elections would not necessarily be a bad thing for his party.

In the recording, Katz can be heard saying: "We're doing you (Gantz) a favor. We're telling you: 'Here, come do an internship, learn the ropes for a year. A country is not a game.'"

"It would be great if Gantz formed a government with the Arabs - it would last a month, everyone will know their face, we'll hold elections after a month, and we'll win big.

"The Likudniks will understand that [Joint Arab List MK] Ahmad Tibi cannot be in the government, and what's the name of the leader of the Joint Arab List? I don't remember.... Aouda is in the list and Paouda is in the list, and it doesn't work."