Intermittent rain for upcoming holiday

Rain and thunderstorms expected for next week, including over the holiday.

After thunderstorms and lightning earlier this week, Israelis can expect similar weather over the upcoming holiday of Shmini Atzeret-Simchat Torah, which marks the end of the week-long Sukkot (Tabernacles) holiday.

Saturday night and Sunday will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will drop, especially in the mountainous regions. Light local rains may fall, and are more likely in northern Israel.

Temperatures will drop slightly and skies will be partly cloudy on Monday, when Israel celebrates the holiday of Shmini Atzeret-Simchat Torah. Over the course of the day, there may be local rainfall in northern Israel and in the mountainous regions. There may be isolated thunderstorms.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy. During the day, local rains may fall and there may be isolated thunderstorms, especially in northern Israel and along the coast.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy or cloudy, with local rains accompanied by isolated thunderstorms. There is a slight chance of flooding in the southern and eastern streams.