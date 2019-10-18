Terrorist attack thwarted near Tulkarm

Security guards of the Border Crossing Authority neutralize knife-wielding terrorist at the Te’enim Crossing.

Security guards from the Border Crossing Authority in the Defense Ministry on Friday evening thwarted a terrorist attack at the Te’enim Crossing, near the Palestinian Arab city of Tulkarm, the Defense Ministry said.

Initial reports indicate that a knife-wielding Palestinian Arab terrorist ran toward the crossing and tried to stab the security guards stationed there.

One of the security guards called on the terrorist to stop and when he failed to heed the calls, fired at the terrorist.

The terrorist was eliminated. There were no Israeli casualties.

Earlier this week, a terrorist who tried to carry out a ramming attack against undercover Border Police officers and hit an armored vehicle was neutralized and evacuated in serious condition to the hospital.

Border Police said that heavy damage was caused to the armored vehicle in which the fighters had been, but there were no casualties among the Israeli forces.

Last month, a 34-year-old female police officer was stabbed and lightly wounded in a terror attack in the Old City of Jerusalem.

A day earlier, a 20-year-old Israeli woman was lightly wounded when a terrorist stabbed her near Maccabim Junction on Route 443, in the Modi’in region.

Israeli security forces captured the 14-year-old terrorist responsible shortly after the attack.

