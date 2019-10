Out of the Sukkah and into the house: Reflections of cycles of creation, destruction, and rebirth.

Next week the month of Tishrei comes to a close and Israel prepares to welcome the month of Marcheshvan.

The hosts of Temple Talk focus on the passage from Tishrei to Cheshvan as well as the passage from the Sukkah back into the house.

Lots of spiritual dynamics at work here. Yitzchak Reuven and Rabbi Chaim Richman reflect on some amazing life-lessons gleaned from the holiday season, preparing us for the challenges of the coming months.