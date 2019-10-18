'Palestinian nation'? There is no such thing

Who are those so-called 'Palestinians' who claim our land?

Many of my age contemporaries carry the words "Place of Birth: Palestine" in their passports. They are Jews. They - are the real Palestinians. Arabs who claim centuries of history in this land as "Palestinians" are either ignorant of the facts or political charlatans. Hear: Walter's analysis.

And: The absurd claim for special status by the LGBT queers. The sexually deviant. This segment is not suitable for youth under 17.

Plus: Why the Swiss in Israel celebrated their 170th National Day at the village of Neve Shalom.