Meet the oldest radio talk show host in the world

From escaping Nazi Germany to joining the D-Day invasion to becoming the world's oldest radio host: The amazing life of Walter Bingham.

Today’s guest has lived a life that is nothing less than extraordinary. There is no way we can do justice to his life history in this short intro, in this single episode, or even if we dedicated this entire podcast to it, for that matter.

No joke. But just to give you an idea: After witnessing the Nazi book burnings and Kristallnacht, he escaped Germany just in the nick of time in 1939, only to be on the front lines during the invasion of Normandy as part of the British Royal Army Service Corps.

After the war, he interrogated the Nazi Foreign Minister Joachim von Ribbentrop as part of Counter Intelligence, was awarded the Military Medal by King George VI as well as France’s highest honor, the Legion of Honor, and now holds the Guinness World Record for being the world's oldest radio talk show host. But not too old to have skydived just last year at the age of 94.

Oh yeah, and he acted in a couple of Harry Potter movies.