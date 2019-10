73-year-old woman dies in fire in apartment in Kiryat Motzkin, located north of Haifa.

A 73-year-old woman died in a fire that broke out on Friday morning in an apartment on the first floor of a building in Kiryat Motzkin, located north of the city of Haifa in northern Israel.

Magen David Adom paramedics who were called to the scene provided medical treatment to the woman, who was rescued from the apartment by firefighters, and after resuscitation efforts pronounced her dead.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire.