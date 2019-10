Thinking about the future: Third election's the charm? Is Prime Minister Netanyahu directing all his moves so that Israel will run for the third time in one year? Arutz Sheva Staff,

Haim Zach/GPO Netanyahu with Gantz Evan Gottesman, Eli Kowaz, and Margaux Nijkerk are joined by IPF Atid's Shanie Reichman as they parse the meaning of Israel's present political paralysis and what Prime Minister Netanyahu's future portends for the U.S.-Israel partnership.





top