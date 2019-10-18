Pompeo lands in Israel

Secretary of State arrives in Israel, will meet Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Friday.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo landed at the Ben Gurion Airport in Israel on Thursday evening, ahead of his meeting on Friday with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

The Secretary was met by the US Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, and Ambassador Zvi Aviner Vapni, Head of the North America Bureau at the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

The State Department on Wednesday confirmed that Pompeo will visit Israel on Friday and would discuss with Netanyahu the developments in Syria and the continued need to counter the Iranian regime’s destabilizing behavior in the region.

Pompeo’s visit to the region follows Turkey's launching of a cross-border assault in Syria against Kurdish fighters it sees as terrorists.

Earlier on Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed to a ceasefire in northern Syria

As part of the agreement, Turkey will suspend its operations to allow the Kurdish YPG forces to withdraw from the designated safe zone.