Adv. Yehuda Raveh, a close friend of philanthropist Morton Mandel, who speaks about his friend who passed away at the age of 98.

Adv. Yehuda Raveh, a close friend of Morton Mandel, who also represented him in his activities in Israel for 30 years, spoke on Thursday about his friend who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 98.

"Many know Mort as somebody who was a huge philanthropist, a generous businessman, and management guru. But the Mort that I knew was most of all a very special and exceptional man.”

“It's tough to sum up Mort and his activities in just a few lines but above all else there were three things about him that stood out: great modesty, constant striving for excellence and maybe most important of all – leadership in education, which contributed to the education systems and higher education.”

“Recently, during one of the conversations that we conducted, I asked him, ‘What is the secret of your long life and continues creativity?’ At the ripe old age of 98, he answered without a hint of confusion: 'never retire.'”

“I admired Mort for who he was, and even the many who do not know the size of his contribution owe him a debt of gratitude for what he did. May his memory be blessed."