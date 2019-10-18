Sneak-peek: Video from weekly parsha e-newsletter

The recently launched weekly parsha e-newsletter Beyond The 4 Amot is reaching thousands of readers with every publication. The email list provides video clips, articles, words of Torah, and Q&A all relating to the Torah approach to life from a national-religious perspective. Join the parsha e-newsletter today!

Check out a sneak-peek of this week's -minute video on Parshat V'Zot HaBrakha!

Bet El Institutions, the organization behind the list, agreed to share this piece of their exclusive newsletter with Arutz Sheva readers. In the video, titled “V'Zot HaBrakha: The Kabbalistic Secret of Visiting Israel,” Baruch Gordon takes a look at the unique power of the Jewish People to directly affect the Land of Israel and what takes place there.

The email list was created with the special purpose of providing the English-speaking public access to some of the greatest minds and most exciting ideas about the Torah, the Land of Israel, and the Jewish people – materials that have until now only been accessible in Hebrew.

As a special bonus, all subscribers receive a free copy of Chapter 2 of The Art of T'shuva – The Teachings of HaRav Avraham Yitzhak HaCohen Kook: Commentary by Rabbi David Samson and Tzvi Fishman. The book talks about t'shuva ["getting our act together"] and this specific chapter focuses on the Torah's demand that we be physically robust and healthy.

*The name "Beyond The 4 Amot" is taken from a line in the Talmud (Brakhot 8A), which states that, since the destruction of the Temple, The Holy One blessed be He only has in this world "four amot [cubits] of Halakha [Jewish law]."

This means to say that since the destruction of the Hebrew national framework in the Land of Israel, as was signified by the Temple, Jewish law has been limited to personal, private domain – Shabbat, holidays, family purity, prayer, etc. The name "Beyond The 4 Amot" signifies that, along with the Jewish People's return to the Land of Israel and its national sovereignty, Jewish law is also ready to return to its rightful place as the national Hebrew culture and institutional framework.