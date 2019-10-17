Watch: Yehuda Glick and the Papuans at the Jerusalem March

Former MK Yehudah Glick, marches, sings and dances with the people of Papua New Guinea at the Jerusalem March.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

Hezki Baruch

