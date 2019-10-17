Rioting in Shiloh Valley: Border Police officer wounded

At the onset of the riots, dozens of Jewish settlers were asked by forces to evacuate the area which was declared a "closed military zone."

About 200 Palestinians rioted Thursday in the Shiloh Valley in Binyamin and confronted dozens of Jews who had arrived at the site to take part in a Sukkot event.

A Border Police officer was lightly wounded during the riots, and the tires of a security vehicle were punctured. The police officer was evacuated for treatment at Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital.

A Palestinian and a Jew were arrested by Border Police forces and taken to interrogation.

The security forces were prepared ahead of time to prevent friction between the parties following preliminary intelligence information obtained by the Border Police.

At the onset of the riots, dozens of Jewish settlers were asked by forces to evacuate the area which was declared a "closed military zone." The parties began throwing stones at each other and the Border Police were forced to disperse them using riot dispersal methods.