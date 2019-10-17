Netanyahu's new proposal to Benny Gantz

The proposal includes a complete freeze on new religious legislation and a formal agreement for haredi MKs to sit with Lapid.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu presented a proposal for a framework for a coalition agreement on religious and state issues to Blue and White leader Benny Gantz which has also been accepted by the haredi parties.

The framework includes the approval of the recruitment law according to the "Atias framework" - that is, in the form that the of Defense Ministry initiated but the targets will be defined by a government decision and not through legislation.

The framework also includes a provision for an absolute status quo on matters of religion and state - a freeze on new religious legislation.

In addition, the proposal also includes a formal agreement of the haredi parties to sit together with Blue and White #2 Yair Lapid. According to the report, the proposal was presented to Blue and White with the knowledge of the haredi parties.

However, it is highly doubtful whether the current proposal has any real potential to break the deadlock in coalition negotiations, especially in light of the fact that Netanyahu's mandate to form a government is set to expire in less than a week.