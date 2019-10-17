Infant declared dead in Tel Aviv

A four-month-old baby was found unconscious while sleeping in his crib at a nursery in Tel Aviv Thursday afternoon.

A Magen David Adom was called to the scene and performed resuscitation efforts on the infant. However, the baby was declared dead at the hospital.

MDA paramedic Daniel Potter stated: "When we arrived, we saw a baby of about 4 months old unconscious and not breathing. We were told he lost consciousness while sleeping in his bed."

"An MDA call center began to be in touch with with people at the scene and instructed them in performing basic CPR. We continued with advanced medical care and performed CPR which included massages, providing respiration, and medication and we took the baby to the hospital while continuing CPR with him in critical condition,"